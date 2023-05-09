Explained | Why did late-night TV hosts shut down their shows following WGA strike?

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike ripples through the entertainment industry, late-night TV show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and others have taken a united stand by shutting down their shows, allegedly in solidarity. But do they have to? If there weren't any, um, solidarity involved, would they still have stopped? Well, not unless they changed the show in some way, perhaps altering the format or shortening the runtime. Now you begin to wonder: Aren't these comedians themselves who write their own jokes? Well, the answer is a bit more nuanced than a simple yes or no. But first, let's learn about the strike itself, and the reasons behind it.

Also Read: Explained | Hollywood strike - What the writers want WGA strike (2023) The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has commenced its first strike in 15 years, with unionised TV and film writers taking to the streets to demand better pay from major studios. Despite failing to reach a new contract with the trade association that represents Hollywood studios and production companies, the WGA is undeterred in its efforts to secure higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands. The strike is a result of the content boom thanks, mainly, to the proliferation of streaming services. With Netflix and Amazon Prime VIdeo and other streamers emerging as key players, the space is suddenly crowded, with every major studio jumping on the bandwagon.

The wealth of content has led to an increase in the number of series and films that are annually made, leading to more job opportunities for writers. However, this has come at a cost, with writers claiming they are making less than they used to, while working under more strained conditions. As such, the WGA is seeking more compensation for writers upfront, since many of the payments writers have historically profited from on the back end, like syndication and international licensing, have been largely phased out by the onset of streaming.

Writers have been underpaid, undervalued, and often subjected to harsh working conditions. This is partly due to the fact that the studios hold most of the power in the industry, and writers have had little recourse to challenge their authority. Why did late-night shows shut down? Late-night hosts, without a single exception, have a background in comedy and certainly possess their fair share of comedic talent. They bring their own unique personalities to the stage, infusing their shows with humour and charisma. However, behind the scenes, there is an army of talented writers who work tirelessly to craft the jokes and monologues that really make these shows shine. These unsung heroes and heroines, often working in teams, are the creative forces responsible for the clever punchlines, witty banter, and humorous sketches that keep us entertained night after night.

They understand the nuances of comedy, master the art of timing, and have a knack for finding the perfect words to elicit laughter. They collaborate with the hosts, shaping their ideas and transforming them into comedic gold.

So, when a writers' strike occurs, the comedic machine behind late-night television grinds to a halt. Without the minds fuelling the shows, the hosts are left without the scripts and jokes that have become their trademark. The curious case of Jay Leno At the last major writers' strike in 2007-2008, one late-night legend found himself in the spotlight for a less flattering reason. Jay Leno, who was the host of NBC's The Tonight Show then, chose to write his own material during the strike. However, he faced criticism from WGA, which asserted, quite understandably, that his actions violated the strike and undermined the collective effort of the writers fighting for fair compensation and better working conditions.

The situation with Jay Leno serves as a reminder of the complex dynamics at play during a writers' strike. While the hosts can certainly ad-lib and improvise, writing comedy regularly is a different beast altogether. While the hosts might set the so-called "agenda" and build an outline, it is the staff writers who do the grunt work. Here, I do not mean "grunt work" as something that is not a worthy endeavour. Writing for talk shows is indeed worthy and requires expertise in constructing jokes, structuring monologues, and tailoring material to suit the unique voice and style of each host.

The recent show of support shown by late-night TV show hosts in response to the WGA strike indicates a recognition of the crucial role that writers play in their shows. It is a show of support for the writers' cause and an acknowledgment that their work is an essential component of the late-night television landscape. By shutting down their shows, the hosts have demonstrated their understanding of the value that the striking writers bring to their performances.

Also Read: Game of Thrones spinoff 'The Hedge Knight' hits pause due to WGA strike Impact of the ongoing WGA strike The strike's impact on scripted series and films will take longer to notice, but if the strike persists through the summer, fall TV schedules could be upended. Late-night television has already been impacted, with all of the top late-night shows, which are staffed by writers who write jokes for their hosts, immediately going dark. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and production companies, has offered "generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals." However, the primary sticking points to a deal revolve around so-called mini-rooms, with the guild seeking a minimum number of scribes per writer room, and the duration of employment contracts.

