Explained | Hollywood writers' strike nears its end: What happens now?

Hollywood, the global epicentre of entertainment, has finally broken free from the shackles of an unprecedented 146-day-long strike that has sent shockwaves through the industry. This prolonged standoff, which began on May 2, 2023, involved the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and has had far-reaching implications on the world of television and film. With the tentative deal now on the table, it is time to dissect the intricacies of the strike, the key players, and the potential ramifications of its conclusion.

The writers' strike unveiled

Picture the scene: the clock strikes midnight on May 2, 2023, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) takes to the picket lines, embarking on a labour strike that will go down in history as one of the longest and most impactful to hit Hollywood in decades.

Representing 11,500 screenwriters, the WGA's decision to strike was a culmination of simmering tensions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the major film and television studios in Hollywood.

Also Read | Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative deal to end months-long strike

Parallel strikes and broader discontent

Notably, this strike was followed by a strike by 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), a powerful confluence of labour disputes rattling the entertainment industry.

The demands of both unions centreed on a few similar issues like inadequate pay. Also in the mix was the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative process, a hot-button issue in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Fallout and economic ripples

The writers' strike had a domino effect, causing ripples far beyond the studio lots and writers' rooms. Studios were forced to halt productions or trim their staff, with some even resorting to closing doors temporarily.

Long-term contracts forged during the streaming boom were suddenly at risk. Studios could utilise "force majeure" clauses to terminate production deals with writers after 90 days, potentially saving millions of dollars.

Even peripheral sectors of the entertainment ecosystem felt the tremors. Visual effects (VFX) companies and prop-making studios, for instance, found their operations disrupted as a result of the strike.

High-profile interventions

The gravity of the situation prompted high-profile interventions. Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass and Governor of California Gavin Newsom offered their services as mediators to help bring an end to the strikes.

While these offers demonstrated the seriousness of the situation, a breakthrough seemed elusive for months.

Negotiations and tentative resolution

Fast forward to September 20-24, when a series of promising negotiations took place between the WGA and four prominent studio CEOs, including Bob Iger (Disney), David Zaslav (Warner Bros Discovery), Ted Sarandos (Netflix), and Donna Langley (Universal Pictures).

These discussions ultimately led to a tentative agreement that was announced on September 24. This development holds the promise of ending the protracted strike, though its full impact is yet to be felt.

A closer look at key issues

Central to the writers' strike was the matter of residuals from streaming media. The WGA argued that the AMPTP's share of these residuals significantly reduced writers' incomes compared to a decade ago.

The contentious issue of AI's role in content creation also loomed large. Writers sought to ensure that AI remained a tool to assist with research or spark script ideas, rather than a replacement for human creatives.

The crucial Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA)

The Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) played a pivotal role in the strike. The 2020 MBA covered most of the work done by WGA writers and established a minimum wage for television and film writers.

However, it didn't apply to streaming television, creating disparities in pay between writers working on broadcast television shows and those on streaming platforms. These discrepancies fueled the discontent that eventually led to the strike.

Negotiating for better conditions

The WGA was determined to improve conditions for its members. Proposals aimed to establish requirements for "mandatory staffing" and "duration of employment," ensuring that shows would have a minimum number of writers for a specified time, "whether needed or not," according to the AMPTP.

Another critical proposal was to secure individual pension and health care funds for each member of a writing team, a demand rejected by the AMPTP.

A series of strike activity

The strike was punctuated by various activities and developments. On April 18, 2023, 97.85 per cent of WGA members voted to strike if a satisfactory agreement wasn't reached by May 1.

Picketing took place at numerous studios, with some prominent figures, including JJ Abrams, Greg Berlanti, and Shonda Rhimes, pledging substantial amounts to the Entertainment Community Fund to aid writers facing financial hardship.

The path to resolution

Negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP fluctuated in tone and progress throughout the strike. Meetings, cancellations, and conflicting statements from both parties added layers of complexity.

As September rolled around, the critical meetings between the WGA and studio CEOs resulted in a tentative agreement, potentially signaling the end of this prolonged labor dispute.

Potential fallout and future uncertainty

While the tentative agreement offers hope for an end to the strike, its full impact remains uncertain. Questions linger about how quickly the industry can rebound from the disruption, especially with the parallel SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing.

Solidarity between the two unions may further delay the return to normalcy, as many writers might choose to stay off work until the actors' strike is also resolved.

Looking ahead

As the Hollywood writers' strike inches toward resolution, the entertainment industry braces itself for the aftermath. The contours of the new deal, its impact on writers' livelihoods, and the eventual end of the parallel actors' strike will all play pivotal roles in shaping the future of Hollywood.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE