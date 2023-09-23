Expend4bles disappoints in Thursday night previews with modest $750k earnings: A box office bomb?

Lionsgate and Millennium's latest installment in the action-packed Expendables series, Expendables 4, stylised as Expend4bles, made its way to theaters with a modest $750,000 in Thursday night previews, signaling what appears to be a disappointing launch for the franchise. The figures were reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This highly anticipated film, sporting a hefty $100 million budget, had initially aimed for an opening weekend gross in the $15 million to $17 million range. However, early figures indicate that the movie is likely to fall short of these projections, with estimated earnings currently hovering in the $8 million to $10 million bracket.

Reuniting iconic action stars Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, alongside fan-favorites Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, 'Expendables 4' promises another adrenaline-pumping adventure. The official synopsis teases, "The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning." Joining the veteran cast are fresh faces, including Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

Nearly a decade has passed since the last Expendables film graced the silver screen. The previous three installments, released in 2010, 2012, and 2014, collectively garnered an impressive $800 million at the global box office. The 2014 entry, the most recent release in the series, debuted with $15.8 million in its opening weekend and went on to amass a total of $214 million worldwide. The original 2010 film opened with $34.8 million, while the 2012 sequel bowed with $28.5 million.

Unfortunately, critical reception for Expendables 4 has been far from stellar.

WION's review read, "While the action sequences do offer occasional relief from the chaos, they can't entirely salvage the film. Explosions and gunfights abound, but they often get lost in a sea of gratuitous violence that pushes the boundaries of taste. It's as if the filmmakers were trying to see just how far they could stretch the limits of shock, losing sight of the story and character development in the process."



