Emma Watson reacts to Emma Roberts childhood photo gaffe: I was NOT this cute

Emma Watson had a witty reaction to the recent photo gaffe that took place on the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special.



On New Year's day, HBO Max had debuted the retrospective, which reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Watson, as fans know, played Hermione Granger in all eight of the franchise`s films. However one eagle-eyed fan noticed a moment in the special that saw the 31-year-old replaced with another Emma, 'American Horror Story' actor Emma Roberts.



The makers admitted to the goof-up after the internet was flooded with comments on the mistaken identity.



Instead of using a photo of Watson as a child, they admitted to accidentally using an image of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast.



Days later, Watson has shared a witty post reacting to the accident. She uploaded the childhood photo of Roberts, and wrote "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever," and added a laughing emoticon to it.

The official HBO Max account made a joking Potter reference in the comment section "Are we sure this wasn`t the effect of a Polyjuice Potion?"

The reunion episode saw almost all the major Harry Potter stars in attendance to discuss the film, its legacy and what it has been like for them since the eighth and final instalment concluded in 2011.



Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates joined Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe for the special.