Elvis Presley's wife Priscilla disputes late daughter Lisa Marie's will, challenges legality of 2016 amendment

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of late music legend Elvis Presley, has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court disputing her recently-deceased daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she takes exception to a particular 2016 amendment to the will and its "authenticity and validity". The said amendment replaced Priscilla and a former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees with Lisa's daughter and actress Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough (now deceased). Lisa, who was the only child of Elvis, died on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Medics administered CPR upon reaching her and she was rushed to the hospital. But she did not survive and breathed her last at the age of 54.

The filing cites cases in which similar changes to trust were found invalid after it was found that the trustees were not notified of them. “The foregoing method shall be the exclusive method by which this trust may be revoked or amended, or any amendment cancelled," says the petition.

The petition cites cases of invalid trust changes and points out inconsistencies in the document, including a misspelling of Priscilla's name and an "inconsistent" signature from Lisa Marie. The petition states Riley Keough is to become co-trustee with Priscilla, as Siegel will soon resign, while Priscilla has not resigned and plans to remain a trustee.

“Petitioner respectfully requests an order from this court determining that the Purported 2016 Amendment is invalid,” it further reads.

Earlier, Priscilla had mourned her daughter's death by saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

