Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54

Elvis Presley's daughter and singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley has passed away after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, as per news reports. She was found unresponsive by her housekeeper and was rushed to the hospital. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who has been living with her for some time now, performed CPR on her until the medics arrived.

Lisa was the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll from his marriage with Priscilla Presley. Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death through a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa was the mother of three children, including actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley. She also had a son called Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.