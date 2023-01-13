Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54
Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 54.
Elvis Presley's daughter and singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley has passed away after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, as per news reports. She was found unresponsive by her housekeeper and was rushed to the hospital. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who has been living with her for some time now, performed CPR on her until the medics arrived.
Lisa was the daughter of the King of Rock and Roll from his marriage with Priscilla Presley. Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death through a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
Lisa was the mother of three children, including actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley. She also had a son called Benjamin, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2020.
Both Lisa and Priscilla had been present at the recently held Golden Globe Awards 2023 ceremony to cheer for Austin Butler, the actor who portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic on the legend, titled simply 'Elvis'. Butler went on to win the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama Globe for his performance in the film. Lisa was one of those people Butler thanked in his acceptance speech. "I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.