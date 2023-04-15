Elijah Wood concerned about new Lord of the Rings movies: 'I hope they're good'

Elijah Wood is ambivalent towards the idea of new Lord of the Rings movies being developed at New Line and Warner Bros. Wood, who played the lead role of Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson-directed LotR trilogy, said he is both "fascinated and excited" in an interview with GQ. He added, "I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies. Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art.’ And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

Wood went on to insist that the original trilogy was born out of a deep passion for Tolkien's writings, and he hopes any subsequent movies will also have that same driving force. He believes it must be done with reverence for Tolkien's material and an eagerness to explore it.

"It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realised. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it," said Wood.

Wood's portrayal of Frodo, a hobbit from the Shire tasked with carrying the One Ring to Mordor to destroy it and save Middle-earth from the evil Sauron, was widely praised for its emotional depth and nuanced performance. He brought a sense of vulnerability and innocence to the role, which nicely fitted the character as described by Tolkien.



