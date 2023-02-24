New Lord of the Rings movies in development at Warner Bros. Will Peter Jackson return?

As film studios try to recover from losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasing reliance on established IP and franchises. Not long after Disney announced sequels in Toy Story and Frozen franchises, Warner Bros has turned to The Lord of the Rings. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has made a deal with Swedish video game company Embracer Group that spans multiple years. Embracer Group holds the rights to LotR films, games, merchandise, theme park attractions, and live productions. Warner Bros, and its sister studio New Line, is the studio behind Peter Jackson-directed trilogy.

Based on JRR Tolkien's novel of the same name, the trilogy included The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003). The first film began in the Shire, where Frodo inherited the One Ring from Bilbo and embarked on a journey to destroy it with the help of a fellowship of companions. The second film followed the separated members of the fellowship as they faced different challenges and enemies. The final film depicted the climactic battle for Middle-earth, as the forces of good unite against the evil Dark Lord Sauron and his Nazgul.

The LotR movies are known for their groundbreaking visual effects, grand battle scenes, and stunning cinematography. The trilogy won a total of 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture for The Return of the King, and set the bar for epic fantasy filmmaking. At the worldwide box office, the films grossed $2.9 billion.

The trilogy featured a star-studded cast including Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Grey, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Bernard Hill and King Theoden, and many others.

It is a testament to the value of the IP that Amazon Studios bought the TV rights to Middle-earth world and characters (though not LotR and its prequel The Hobbit) for a staggering $250 million. And spent $1 billion on production. The first season of the show, called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, premiered last year to mostly positive reviews.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE