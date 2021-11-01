Dwayne Johnson to star in new Christmas movie from Amazon

Dwayne Johnson has been roped for an exciting new project -- a new Christmas movie.

He will reunite with his ‘Jumanji’ director Jake Kasdan for a new Christmas project for Amazon titled Red One.

There is speculation that The Rock will essay the role of Santa Claus. We would love ourselves a beefed up Santa, won’t we?

The holiday movie has been described by Amazon as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy."

On his association with the project, Dwayne Johnson said, "Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with [Amazon Studios head] Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique 'Red one' holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

