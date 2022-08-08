Dwayne Johnson shares full post-credits scene from 'DC's League of Super Pets' on Instagram

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Saturday, took to social media and unveiled the full post-credits scene from the animated ‘DC’s League of Super-Pets' movie. The post shared on Instagram shows Johnson as multiple characters, in which he provides the voice of Superman's dog, Krypto. Apart from Krypto, the former WWE champion also voices Black Adam and Black Adam’s dog, Anubis.

In the caption, he wrote, "The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earths shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM showdown one day."

"But until then... BLACK ADAM’S DOG ~ ANUBIS has a few choice words for SUPERMAN'S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing....And YES.... If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM in this scene," added Johnson.

The video shared begins with Krypto playing fetch with his "favourite toy," a rubber Batman, it suddenly vanishes. When he looked up, Krypto saw the toy in Anubis' jaws. "That’s my toy," Krypto accuses, to which Anubis responds, "Then why is it in my mouth?"

Black Adam suddenly falls to the ground behind Superman and is recognised by name.

Check out the entire video shared by Dwayne Johnson:-

The Rock’s next appearance will be as Black Adam in the live-action version of the film, which will be released in October 2022. He'll be joined by Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ has Johnson voicing Krypto, Superman’s dog, and features other pets of DC superheroes, who are in need of help from their four-legged friends.

The voice cast includes Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, and more. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Stern and Sam Levine are co-directing the feature from Warner Bros. Animation Group.

