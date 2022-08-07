Indian American teen Aarya Walvekar from Virginia crowned Miss India USA 2022

Indian American teenager Aarya Walvekar from Virginia has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. An aspiring actress, Aarya (18), said, "It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV." She said her hobbies include exploring new places, cooking and debating.

Saumya Sharma, a second-year premedical student at the University of Virginia, was declared the first runner-up, and Sanjana Chekuri of New Jersey was the second runner-up.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the pageant, which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India. It was started by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants.

"I am very much thankful to Indian community around the world for their support over the years," Dharmatma Saran, Founder and Chairman of Worldwide Pageants, said.

Akshi Jain of Washington State was crowned Mrs. India USA, and Tanvi Grover of New York was crowned as Miss Teen India USA. As many as 74 contestants representing 30 states participated in three different pageants—Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA.

Winners of all three categories receive complimentary tickets to Mumbai early next year to take part in Worldwide Pageants organised by the same group.

The event was attended by singer Shibani Kashyap, Khushi Patel, Miss India Worldwide 2022, and Swathy Vimal, Mrs. India Worldwide.

