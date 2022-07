The 58th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant was full of Bollywood stars, fabulous performances and at last the winner! This year, on Sunday, Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 in the glitzy ceremony, held in Mumbai at JIO World Convention Center.

From the crowning ceremony to the runner-ups and the jury team, take a look at all the key moments from the evening.