'Dumbest man alive': Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair after a race mishap

In a candid video shared on his official Instagram account, comedian and actor Kevin Hart admitted to a painful lesson learned: attempting to engage in "young stuff" can sometimes have unavoury consequences. He shared his misadventure with his followers on Instagram, shedding light on the pitfalls of underestimating the impact of age on physical capabilities.

Hart recounted his attempt to outpace his friend, former NFL player Stevan Ridley, in a 40-yard dash. The outcome was not what he anticipated, leaving him in a wheelchair and with a painful reminder that the effects of age are not to be taken lightly.

Hart held little back as he described his escapade with a mix of candidness and self-deprecating humour. He confidently bet that he could outpace Ridley. However, the outcome was both amusing and humbling, as he not only lost the race but also incurred significant injuries in the process.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real. All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.”

He then went on to describe his injuries, saying: “I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. “I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

In an answer to a question in the comments, Hart called himself the "stupidest man alive".

Hart's predicament elicited a supportive response from his Ridley, who referenced NFL legend Tom Brady's enduring athleticism to justify his challenge to Hart. “I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO! MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

