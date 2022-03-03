Dua Lipa accused of plagiarism by a Florida-based band

Singer Dua Lipa woke up to a lawsuit as the band Artikal Sound System has claimed that the British pop star stole their song and made ‘Levitating’. The 2020 hit ‘Levitating’, they claim is very close to their 2017 song ‘Live Your Life’.

In their plagiarism suit, the band claims that it was “highly unlikely that Levitating was created independently”. They further claim that Dua Lipa had “access” to their song but did not divulge details of how Dua and her team including co writers Clarence Coffee Jr, Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk and co writer/producer Stuart Price would have got it.

Artikal Sound System is a Florida-based reggae band. The band also named parties including Dua Lipa's label, Warner Records, as defendants. They seek profits from Levitating in addition to damages.

The song Levitating is from Dua Lipa’s second album, Future Nostalgia that reached number 5 on the UK singles chart and number 2 in the US Billboard Hot 100.

