Drew Barrymore opens up on her stint as talk show host during pandemic

Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her chat show that premiered on September 14. Taking her first steps as a daytime talk show host from being an actress for a larger part of her life, the actress sat down (virtually) with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert to share with him the challenges of working on a comedy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up about her new stint, she said, "I think it was better for me to go through a lot of different evolutions... " adding that although much of her life has been exposed through her profession, she has always expressed herself through different characters while bringing a little bit of herself "to the party."

She said, "I don’t think I would have done at least what I’m hopefully excited about doing and capable of now, at any other point."

"Comedy to me was a subconscious survivalist mechanism," the actress then said, striking a serious note and speaking of a certain time in her life."When I was laughing, everything else fell away and the world was awesome, it was okay."

"I think laughter is medicine, and it's necessary and we need it,” added Drew.

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ premiered September 14 on CBS.