Drake Bell opens up about sexual abuse as a child actor in new investigative series

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell revealed he was was a victim of sexual abuse. Drake came forward in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV to reveal the dark side of early fame as he alleged that Brian Peck misused his position of power.

Brian Peck worked as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show. The Amanda Show also featured Drake Bell from the years 1999 to 2002. Drake then went on to headline his own Nickelodeon series in 2004 with Drake & Josh.

Brian Peck was arrested in August 2003 on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor. It was in May 2004 when Brian pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. It is unclear whether these victims also include Drake Bell.

Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV Cast and What to expect

Meanwhile, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV dropped a clip where Drake Bell comes forward to discuss Brian Peck. A press release from Investigation Discovery reads: “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”

Watch the clip here: