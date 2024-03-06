Young Sheldon spinoff series based on his brother George and Mandy in the works

Do you love the world of Sheldon? Well, there’s good news as a Young Sheldon spinoff series has officially been ordered at CBS. The show will broadcast in the 2024-2025 season.

In the series, actors Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will reprise their roles. The show is yet-to-be-titled and will follow Georgie and Mandy as they raise their family in Texas. Unlike Young Sheldon, the series will be a multi-camera comedy. It was first reported as being in the works back in January.

New Young Sheldon spinoff in the works

The new series is created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. All three were involved with both Young Sheldon and also the original show, The Big Bang Theory.

Amy Reisenback, president of CBS Entertainment said, “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon is still in the middle of the broadcast season as its seventh and final season is currently on air. The final season kicked off on February 15. The production of the same was delayed because of the actors' strikes in 2023, which led to major studios suffering losses.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland said, “From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to ‘Young Sheldon,’ the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”