Documentary film on Supernova Music Festival Hamas attack in works

As the world grieves the loss of lives of people who attended the Supernova Music Festival owing to a deadly attack on them by the Hamas militants, an Israeli production company SIPUR is currently putting together a documentary that will recount the tragedy. The same happened this year on October 7 as Hamas men attacked those attending the music festival. The group was responsible for the deaths of at least 260 festival-goers at the Supernova electronic dance music festival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The production company has now begun work on the documentary which will tell the story with assistance from award-winning director Yariv Mozer.

The documentary will source exclusive content from family members of those who attended the festival and authorities like police and first responders. The film will honour the lives of the victims using interviews with investigators, soldiers and journalists, as well as unseen footage gathered from those who survived the attacks. It will be released in Israel and globally over the coming year. Gigi Hadid's Israel-Hamas war Instagram post upsets Israel

The filmmaker said, “I have seen things in my life. I have lived through wars; I have fought in wars and I have even filmed during a war. But nothing prepared me for the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival. I see it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories of the survivors of this slaughter. Young women and men whose only sin was their desire for music, and the passion to celebrate free love, spirit and freedom.”

