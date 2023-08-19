Disney's Percy Jackson Disney+ series reboot gets premiere date, teaser

Disney+ on Friday unveiled the premiere date for their forthcoming series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved and bestselling series of five novels. The series will open its curtains with a thrilling double-episode debut on December 20, followed by weekly episode releases. Accompanying this announcement is a fresh teaser for the show, which can be found below.

The role of the titular character, a 12-year-old who discovers he is a demigod — the offspring of a Greek deity and a mortal woman — will be brilliantly portrayed by Walker Scobell. Joining him on this mythic journey are Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who step into the shoes of Percy's companions Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Setting itself apart from the previous film adaptations of the source material, the series boasts direct involvement from author Rick Riordan himself. Riordan lent his talents to crafting the first two episodes alongside fellow executive producer Jon Steinberg (known for "Black Sails" and "The Old Man"). Steering the ship for the initial episodes is director James Bobin.

What is Percy Jackson, the book series, all about?

At the heart of the series is Percy, a young protagonist who discovers that he is a demigod, the offspring of a mortal and a Greek god. The series begins with The Lightning Thief, in which Percy, a 12-year-old boy diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD, learns about his true heritage when he's sent to Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for demigods. At Camp Half-Blood, he meets other demigods like himself and begins to comprehend the existence of Greek gods and their mythological world that exists hidden within the modern world. Throughout the series, Percy embarks on a series of quests and adventures that often involve mythical monsters, ancient prophecies, and clashes with gods and titans. He's accompanied by his loyal friends, including Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Annabeth, a daughter of Athena, brings her intelligence and strategic thinking to the group, while Grover, a satyr, adds a mix of comic relief and compassion.

