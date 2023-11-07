Disney's animated film Wish aims for a strong $50Mn debut over Thanksgiving

Disney's Wish is generating significant buzz as it prepares to open over the Thanksgiving holiday, with hopes of securing a $50 million debut, marking one of the most substantial original animated openings since 2017's Coco. This film is set to hit theatres on Thanksgiving eve, November 22, and is already capturing the attention of audiences, particularly families and female viewers.

The film's anticipation has been further fuelled by the catchy song "This Is the Thanks I Get," performed by Chris Pine, which was released last week. The star-studded cast, including Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, has added to the excitement surrounding Wish.

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish revolves around the story of Asha, a young girl who makes a wish on a star, only to receive a more direct response than she ever expected when a mischievous star descends from the sky to join her.

Disney has a history of releasing successful animated films during the Thanksgiving holiday, with titles such as Moana ($82 million in 2016), Tangled ($68.7 million in 2010), and Encanto ($40.5 million in 2021), even amidst the pandemic.