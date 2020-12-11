Disney+ plans 10 'Star Wars' and 10 Marvel series over next few years

Disney has some big news for Star Wars and Marvel fans.

In the much-talked about investor presentation last night, Disney has announced that it will be planning to launch 10 Star Wars series on Disney+ as well as 10 Marvel series on the streaming service.

For those who follow Star Wars news, there are already 8 Marvel Studios shows in development but the announcement of 10 Star Wars series that has caught every fans’ imagination.

In addition to the 10 series, Disney revealed that ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins will direct the next Star Wars movie, ‘Rogue Squadron’. It is due out Christmas 2023.

There was another announcement of two new series, from ‘The Mandalorian’ executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni centering on Rosario Dawson's fan-favorite character.

This just happened! Christian Bale to play villain in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Also, Hayden Christensen will be back for the Obi-Wan miniseries starring Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master, 10 years after going into exile. Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, will return to play Darth Vader, a role he briefly inhabited in the final moments of 2005's Revenge of the Sith that saw Anakin turn to the dark side.

Diego Luna's ‘Rogue One’ prequel was revealed to be called Andor, and is now in production, while a series from creator Leslye Headland, who earned two Emmy nominations for Russian Doll, was unveiled as The Acolyte, described as a mystery thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era.