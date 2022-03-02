Director Matt Reeves had to skip 'The Batman' premiere for this reason

One of the most-awaited films of the year, ‘The Batman’ is finally headed to theatres but director Matt Reeves is missing out on a lot courtesy COVID-19.

As The Batman saw its world premiere at the Lincoln Centre in New York, actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz were spotted in attendance but Matt went missing. Matt Reeves is currently suffering from COVID-19 and had to give the event a miss, sadly!

After the cast of the film made its way to the stage, Matt Reeves explained his absence with a heavy heart through a live video call and was heard saying, “We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID. The good news is that I’m healthy, I’m good. But I’m not with you. It’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.” 'The Batman' won’t cuss on Indian screen

“I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the incredible crew that we made this movie with. They are such incredible craftsmen, artists… [It’s] the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you. I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long."

