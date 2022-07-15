Did Tony Stark and Loki deserve to die in MCU? The Russo Brothers think so

2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' was an end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For one, it was literally the end of the Infinity Saga that began at the very beginning of MCU with 2008's 'Iron Man'. The threat of the Big Bad of the MCU until then, Thanos, was finally ended by the Avengers. While 'Endgame' and its prequel 'Infinity War' brought a whole lot of joy in the life of fans and cheers in the theatres (as evidenced by the videos recorded in cinema halls that went viral), there were also reasons for sorrow. The movies also had major casualties like Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow and Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark or Iron Man.

The Russo Brothers, who directed both 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' as well as the last two 'Captain America' movies ('The Winter Soldier' and 'Civil War', meanwhile have commented specifically on the deaths of Tony and Loki. During an interaction with Wired on the sidelines of their latest film, an action thriller for Netflix called 'The Gray Man', Joe Russo said that they deserved to die.

While he appears to be joking, he better not joke about things like that. The events in 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' were a decade in the making and we had known many of the characters for several years, and Loki and Tony were certainly two of them.

Loki was initially introduced as the supervillain of 2012's 'The Avengers' when he was bestowed with the Chitauri army by Thanos and attacked New York. But despite his evil tendencies he also had redeeming qualities and remained shifty and unknowable. His death in 'Infinity War' was heartbreaking not just because of Hiddleston and Loki's character arc, but also because he died while trying to save his brother Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth).

We did get a TV series on Loki but that God of Mischief was the one who escaped the Avengers after the Battle of New York in the alternate timeline heroes visited to acquire the Infinity Stones in 'Avengers: Endgame'. The real Loki, from the main timeline, is still dead.

Tony, meanwhile, helped kick off the Avengers Initiative. If 'Iron Man' had not worked, MCU would have failed. While Captain America was the de facto leader of the Avengers, Tony, until he died, stayed the most beloved and well-known.

