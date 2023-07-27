Did Egypt revoke permission? Travis Scott cancels Utopian concert citing 'production issues'

Not so great news for Travis Scott fans as the rapper cancelled his upcoming concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Titled Utopia, the concert was cancelled after the producers had trouble organising an intense high-production concert in the desert. In a statement, promoter Live Nation Middle East said, “We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite the highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

The promoter in their statement added that refunds will be issued to ticket holders.

What was the actual reason behind the cancellation?

Meanwhile, there is a theory that the concert was pulled down not only because of administerial issues but because the government of Egypt was displeased and had concerns that the concert “goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.” Multiple reports cite that the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which issues the permits, had revoked the permit because of these cultural clash issues.

In a statement, the Syndicate said that it made the decision after “examining social media opinions and feedback,” along with reports that included “authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by [Scott] during his performance” that go against “our authentic societal values and traditions.” There is no clarity on what has offended Egypt’s Syndicate.

