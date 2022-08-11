Denise Richards reveals her marriage to Charlie Sheen was 'very toxic'

American actress and television personality Denise Richards took some time to consider her divorce from ex-husband Charlie Sheen on this week’s Dear Media podcast ‘Divorced Not Dead’. Sheen and Richards divorced in 2006 when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola. She told interviewer Caroline Stanbury, "I said to myself: ‘Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?'"

"No offense to him but I think he would take that and understand what I’m saying, and that’s when I was like, ‘Well, why am I accepting this?'", she said.

Sheen has a history of substance abuse and has also been accused of numerous sexual abuse and assault allegations, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Richards, 51, revealed having a tough time accepting her separation from Charlie and said that she "felt guilty for splitting up the family unit." "I struggled with that for years."

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum further added, "It was not a good situation."

Richards revealed that she and Sheen reconciled after the birth of Lola but split soon after, terming their marriage "very toxic." She then requested full custody of their two girls and a restraining order against Sheen shortly after they got divorced. But Richards said that she always made an effort to allow the girls to see their father, even though she has maintained legal custody of them ever since.

"There is a lot that the public doesn't know, and you never know what goes on behind closed doors," said the ‘Wild Things’ star.

"The times where he was in a good space and able to, I wanted the girls to get to know their dad for him and not what he struggles with. I wanted them to know their dad for them and not what they may or may not read about him," she said.

However, Richards said she sometimes questions whether enabling her daughters to see her and her ex-husband as one unit when they were together has done any good to them. "I never wanted them to sense any discord between us because I didn’t want them to feel (unsettled), you know what I mean?" she added. "There’s really no handbook for this, especially when you’re in public."

Despite having rocky moments and disagreements, Richards says she has no regrets about marrying Charlie, adding that she "really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters."

Richards wed Sheen in 2002, and the two parted ways after four years. Their eldest daughter, Sami, turned 18 in March, while Lola, their younger kid, is now 17 years old. Richards later adopted a girl, Eloise, as a single parent and got married to Aaron Phypers in 2018. Meanwhile, Richards recently made her own OnlyFans account.

