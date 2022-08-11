Britney Spears openly addresses issues with her teen sons & ex Kevin Federline: I have love..

Pop star Britney Spears believes the reason behind her two teenage sons not visiting her in months has nothing to do with her semi-nude social media posts. She addressed the issue on Wednesday and shared a long statement on her Instagram accBritney Spears went candid in a recent interview where she spoke about her rift with her sons and revealed it was not her nude social media posts that they stopped visiting her.ount where she opened up about what could have caused conflict in the relationship with her sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15), whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The 40-year-old singer revealed that her kids' not wanting to stay at her house anymore dates back to their issue when she more liberally used a photo-sharing app since the day she was released from the 13-year conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her financial, health, and professional decisions.

Referring to Federline’s recent explosive tell-all interview, Spears told the Daily Mail that "The situation should have been 100 percent dealt with privately and definitely not online."

"A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all the controversy and trauma in my home... I have love in my home and I have blessings from the people I allow in and out of my home!!," reported Entertainment Tonight.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004-2007. For the first time in so many years, he said that their two sons have decided not to meet their mother, adding that it's been "a few months" since they've seen her. He also added that the teen boys go through trauma seeing Spears’s nude social media posts, insisting that they still have love for their mom.

In her Instagram post, she also said that she looked forward to seeing my kids every week, but claims that the home visits got reduced from 2 days a week to just once a week, adding that she asked the boys to stay longer with her. She wrote, "I asked him to ask to stay for more days... maybe 3 days ... But then the next week they stayed for only one day (sad face emoji). Yeah, I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with that that age... but COME ON, there’s being rude then there's being HATEFUL ..."

The singer then revealed what she believes drove her children away: "They would come visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room .. I'm like why come visit me if they don't even visit me !!! But I never said that because I have to be kind !!! REMEMBER a if I speak up as a woman or something argumentative like I did with a dance move saying no to it, I got sent to that place for 4 months !!!"

When her kids came to visit, Spears promised to lead them in a "devotion," where they would "where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it." She said that she "TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that's why they stopped coming here!!!"

"I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!" added the singer.

Spears also revealed that when her two children said, "we may come here less," she was fine with it. However, she called Kevin and expressed her concern that they "are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on, but I feel like they are being pretty harsh."

She further shared that her ex told her that he "would never let them make that decision on their own ... I would never do that to you."

"I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids... Everything was about them!!! For them to knock the breath out of me a see you can't fix me!!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I've accepted it," she added.

