Deadpool & Wolverine: Did you spot these Easter eggs in the teaser?

The Deadpool 3 teaser dropped on Sunday during Super Bowl halftime and since then fans have been busy spotting the sneaky Easter eggs in the clip. The Deadpool & Wolverine teaser has Ryan Raynolds taking up the role of the anti-hero Deadpool who, this time, will be 'Marvel's Jesus' and perhaps take on Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman. From the looks of it, it does seem Deadpool will be part of the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe and particularly part of the Avengers in the future. The teaser takes jibes at Disney and 20th Century Fox in its way and only hints at Wolverine's character. So did you spot these easter eggs in the teaser of Deadpool & Wolverine? Secret Wars comic and The Avengers

In a still from the teaser, Deadpool can be seen lying on the ground next to what looks like a comic book cover covered in dust. If you look closely, it's an issue from Marvel Comics' 2015 storyline of Secret Wars crossover, which is likely being adapted into the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is slated for release in 2027.



Pyro in Deadpool



Actor Aaron Stanford- who played mutant Pyro in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand also makes a brief appearance in the teaser thereby confirming his presence in the film.



20th Century Fox logo



Did you notice that in one shot Deadpool is fighting with his signature black swords against what looks like a fallen 20th Century Fox logo? For those coming in late, Deadpool's inclusion in the superhero branch of Marvel comes after 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company.

About Deadpool & Wolverine



The third part of Deadpool has been titled Deadpool & Wolverine. Lead actor Ryan Reynolds has promised that the film will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe "forever".



The film has been directed by Shawn Levy and marks the first onscreen collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Many would recall that Jackman had ended his stint as Wolverine in 2017 when his character Logan dies. The makers of Deadpool & Wolverine have stated that the film is set before the events of Logan which is set in the year 2029.



The film also marks Deadpool's entry into MCU so one can expect the breaking of the fourth wall and several R-rated jokes in otherwise clean family-oriented Disney films. Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26.