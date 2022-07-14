DC's 'Batgirl' movie reportedly delayed to 2023

The upcoming DC movie 'Batgirl' has reportedly been delayed until 2023. The news comes from a release schedule from Warner Bros to UK media. It had 'Batgirl' on the list of 2023 theatrical releases. Earlier, the movie was going to release on HBO Max sometime in 2022. The change might be due to the merger of Warner Bros, the parent company of DC Films, and Discovery in a company called Warner Bros Discovery. Several upcoming projects have been affected due to new higher-ups.

The movie, starring Leslie Grace as the titular superhero, is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and marks the first live-action appearance of the character in the 21st century. Real-name Barbara Gordon, she is the daughter of Bruce Wayne or Batman's greatest ally, Commissioner James Gordon, and becomes a superhero.

It should be mentioned that other characters have also assumed the mantle of Batgirl, but Barbara remains the most popular by far.

The film also brings back JK Simmons in the role of Barbara's father Gordon. Simmons, who is otherwise best known for playing the irascible editor of Daily Bugle J Jonah Jameson in 'Spider-Man' movies, played Gordon first (and so far, only) time in 2017's 'Justice League' and its director's cut, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'. Jacob Scipio and Brendan Fraser also star.

Also back is Michael Keaton's classic Batman from 1989's 'Batman' and 1992's 'Batman Returns'. He is expected to play a mentorship role for Barbara. Keaton will reprise the role in 'The Flash' too, which is set to release on June 23, 2023.