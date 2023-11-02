Daniel Radcliffe opens up about disappointing Harry Potter fans as he ages

Daniel Radcliffe, the British actor best known for his role as Harry Potter, recently spoke candidly about the challenges he faces as a result of his iconic role. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Radcliffe shared how fans often express their disappointment when they meet him in person, unable to reconcile the image of the eternal youth of the Wizarding World with the reality of his aging.

It's a common experience for actors who have portrayed beloved characters in iconic franchises. Radcliffe's portrayal of Harry Potter has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. However, the actor has grown up, and time has passed since his first appearance on screen as the young wizard. “When they’re like, ‘It’s Harry!’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry.’ They’re like, ‘You’re old now, what happened?’” he said.

Kelly Clarkson, the show's host, shared a relatable example from her own life, where her children were bewildered when they saw her in a role that diverged from her public image. Her story highlights how fans often struggle to accept the distinction between an actor's real-life persona and the characters they portray on screen.

In addition to discussing the challenges of fan expectations, Radcliffe touched upon the issue of personal privacy in the public eye. The actor revealed that the gym, a place where people usually focus on fitness and well-being, has sometimes become an unexpected place for fan encounters. He expressed his frustration with being approached during workouts, and said he needs personal time and space like anyone else.

"There's parts to it that I enjoy more than others," he said during an interview with Studio 10. I'm not going to lie and say that every single time somebody who's asked for a picture has come up to me I've always been smiles about it. Most of the time I am. It's just the gym where I get very annoyed."