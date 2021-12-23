Critics Choice Awards postponed due to Covid concerns

It doesn’t look too good again with the COVID Omicron situation as after The Academy postponing its Oscars gala, The Critics Choice Association too announced a postponement of its 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. The awards ceremony was to be held on January 9.

In a statement, The Critics Choice Association said, “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022." Honorary Oscars gala delayed as Hollywood braces for Omicron

"We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

From Broadway to Hollywood film production schedules, award ceremonies and more, lots is being cancelled or postponed for the time being as cases rise in the world. The AFI Awards luncheon, the BAFTA tea, the Palm Springs Film Festival Gala and earlier today the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards all have announced either postponements or cancelled events.

