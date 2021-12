Yearender 2021: Movies that brought audiences back to theatres

Here are some of our favourite films that reminded audiences of the joys of big screen entertainment:

Yearender 2021: The film industry in India has suffered numerous setbacks in the past few years but it is beginning to see hope and resurgence on the horizon. In the past one year, many films drew audiences back to theatres despite the many challenges that the pandemic imposed in terms of an occupancy limit in theatres, social distancing protocols and a lot more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This one smashed records even before its release and delivered the biggest ever opening day for Sony Pictures Entertainment India and enjoyed the second biggest ever opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India. For ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, The Multiplex Association of India saw the second busiest advance ticket sales ever in the entire history of cinema exhibition! The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, had created a massive buzz thanks to its unusual premise of major villains in the Spider-Man multiverse emerging once again to challenge our hero.

It has now officially become the biggest film of 2021 in India, with an opening weekend of Rs 138.55 crore. Globally, the film has broken post pandemic records grossing $587 million in the first weekend. Marking the 'highest opening weekend' for the company, the film raced past the half a billion-dollar mark in just five days and is dominating box office charts around the world.

The Jon Watts directorial, boasts a scintillating starcast headlined by Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

