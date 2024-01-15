Critics Choice Award: Emma Stone takes sly dig at critics, says she 'learning not to care' about reviews

Each year, the 2024 Critics Choice Awards honours the best in television and movie. This year, as expected, Christopher Nolan's much talked about movie Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner of the night, taking home eight trophies in the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Actress Emma Stone picked up the trophy for her performance as Bella Baxter in the critically acclaimed movie Poor Things. For her challenging performance as Bella Baxter, Emma has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. And, she has been one of the frontrunners of this award season. Despite all the applause, she has earned from the critics, the 35-year-old actor made the entire crowd laugh as she joked that she's 'learning not to care' about critics' reviews while accepting the trophy.

Emma Stone, who was looking glamorous in a full-length dramatic one-shoulder black gown, started her speech by saying that she was in "full-blown shock" as she received the award for Best Movie Actress of the Year.

"Playing Bella was one of the greatest joys of my life. I got to unlearn a lot of things by playing her. Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I'm still working on it," she said, per People.

Stone added, "This is the Critics Choice Awards, and it is about outside opinion, but I'm very grateful to the critics for this. But I'm just learning not to care what you think. Thank you so much for this; it means so much to me. I was being serious. I don't know what to say."

Stone's Critics Choice Awards win is the second big honour that the actress has received this award season. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Stone won the trophy in the Best Actress (Music or Comedy) category.

Also read: Horror books author RL Stine teases new Netflix film in making on Fear Street Apart from Stone, the other actresses who were nominated in the category were Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Margot Robbie (Barbie).