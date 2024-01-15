Horror books author RL Stine teases new Netflix film in making on Fear Street

Get ready for being spooked real soon as famous horror novelist RL Stine reveals that his 1992 book Fear Street will get a film adaptation and will land on Netflix. The Fear Street adaptation will be called The Prom Queen.

The news was teased by RL Stine himself who teased on X writing, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new ‘Fear Street’ movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

For the unversed, this will be the fourth adaptation of Fear Street from the book series. Before this, there was Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the trilogy was released on Netflix over three back-to-back weeks in July 2021 and followed a group of teenagers living in Shadyside, Ohio, who discover the haunting events that plague their town. The new film adaptation called The Prom Queen will feature a new cast of characters.

