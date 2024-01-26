Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in much-anticipated biopic Michael

Following his recent Oscar nomination, actor Colman Domingo is ready to take on the role of another iconic figure. The star of Rustin is slated to portray the late Joe Jackson in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, as announced by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International on Thursday.

Scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, the biographical film will feature Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the King of Pop, in the lead role. Domingo, 54, joins the cast as Michael's father, Joe Jackson, who managed the pop band Jackson 5 and daughters Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet from the 1960s through the '80s.

In a press release, Domingo expressed his excitement about being part of a film that explores the life of the legendary Michael Jackson and his global impact on music and culture. He stated, “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front-row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channelling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level.”

Producer Graham King praised Domingo's screen presence and expressed gratitude for having an actor of his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson. Few actors present themselves with Colman’s screen presence and force of will,” said the film’s producer. “We're so fortunate to have an actor with his undeniable talent portraying Joe Jackson on screen. We couldn't be more excited to have him join us on this journey.”

Director Antoine Fuqua, known for his work in films like Training Day, commended Domingo’s incredible range as an actor, highlighting his ability to deeply inhabit characters and understand their true essence and motivation. He said in the statement, “He puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation. I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager.”

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5. Joe Jackson, who managed the family's musical career and played a pivotal role in their success, passed away in 2018.

Domingo, known for his Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria, recently received an Oscar nomination for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin. The actor will compete in the leading actor category alongside Bradley Cooper, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright.