Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer confirmed for theatrical release in Japan amid controversy

Japanese distributor Bitters End has officially announced the upcoming theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer in Japan, as per The Hollywood Reporter. No specific release date has been provided.

In a statement, Bitters End revealed that the choice to bring Oppenheimer to Japanese cinemas was made after months of thoughtful dialogue, acknowledging the particular sensitivity of the subject matter. The distributor emphasised the unique cinematic experience created by Nolan, urging audiences to witness it on the big screen.

The film starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh, delves into the life of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned figure behind the development of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer has achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing over $950 million worldwide. Despite its success, the film has been surrounded by controversy in Japan due to its portrayal of Oppenheimer's involvement in the development of the atomic bomb.

Earlier this summer, Warner Bros Japan issued an apology after a social media incident involving memes that many interpreted as making light of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The hashtag #NoBarbenheimer trended in response.