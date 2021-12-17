Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting second child together

Marvel star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going to be parents again!

The 32-year-old author is expecting her second child with husband Pratt, according to sources. The couple is already parents to 16 months old daughter Lyla Maria, and Pratt is also the father of his nine-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

There's no confirmation from the couple.



The good news comes days after Chris celebrated her wife's birthday and penned a sweet message on his Instagram handle.



He wrote, "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing. "You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything."

“Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious,'' he concluded his message.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last June. Katherine is the daughter of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.