Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' to release on this date

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' has a release date. The action-thriller film will hit theatres on June 16, 2023. The release date was unveiled by Netflix in a video teasing the 2023 movie slate of the streaming service. You can watch the video below. Rake, an Australian black ops operative turned mercenary, was introduced in 2020's 'Extraction', directed by Sam Hargrave, who returns to helm the sequel. Rake in the first film was tasked by a Mumbai crime lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to rescue his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being held in Bangladesh under the care of gangster Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli).

Rake was seen being shot in the neck towards the end of the first film, but in the final scene, it was pretty much revealed that he survived a bullet to the neck.

The first look images of 'Extraction 2' showed Rake in a frigid location, hinting that the movie features a new mission for him, and the action will likely shift far from the Indian subcontinent. So the fans will probably not see the return of Ovi. However, Golshifteh Farahani will return as Nik Khan.

In the sequel, he presumably gets another deadly mission. A promotional image showed him squaring off against a bunch of people armed with melee weapons. A woman tugs at his shoulder, as though urging him to flee. Snow is falling, further suggesting that the film will be set in a frigid region like Alaska and Siberia. We do not know his exact whereabouts and the people he is fighting.