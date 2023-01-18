Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot's action-thriller 'Heart of Stone' gets release date, new footage. Watch

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is the third Indian actress in recent times to make waves in Hollywood. She will star alongside 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot in the Hollywood spy action thriller film 'Heart of Stone' directed by the British filmmaker Tom Harper. This will be Bhatt's Hollywood debut. The film, which also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfe, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and Jon Kortajarena, now has a release date. The film will release on Netflix on August 11. The release date was unveiled by Netflix in a video teasing the streaming giant's 2023 slate. You can watch the video below.

Bhatt essays the role of Keya Dhawan in 'Heart of Stone'. She shared the first look of the film last year as part of Netflix's event Tudum. She wrote, "Alia also shared the clip on her Instagram and wrote, ''The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya ❤️❤️❤️ coming to Netflix in 2023🍿'.'

The video also reveals a new clip as well as behind-the-scenes footage from 'Heart of Stone' and teases other Netflix movies like 'Extraction 2', 'You People', 'Luther: The Fallen Sun', 'Murder Mystery 2', and more.

'Heart of Stone' has Gadot playing the role of Rachel Stone, an intelligence agent. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable - and dangerous - asset."