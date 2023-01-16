Alia Bhatt calls it a 'beautiful morning' as James Cameron praises RRR

Alia Bhatt woke up to a beautiful morning as the actress couldn’t believe that renowned filmmaker James Cameron of Avatar fame praised SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. She took to Instagram to respond to a tweet by the film’s official Twitter handle, informing about how a journalist pointed out that Cameron “admires” the movie. This comes after RRR picked up the Best Foreign Language Film Award and Best Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics' Choice Awards 2023.

Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Uffff what a beautiful morning.” The film’s Twitter handle had shared that American journalist Anne Thompson wrote, “RRR wins best foreign film at CCA — every bit of awareness helps get more folks to watch it! I introed myself to S.S. Rajamouli and my tablemate Jim Cameron admires the movie too.”

The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Previously, SS Rajamouli's RRR won Golden Globe Award 2023 for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. At the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, the film had five nominations including best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for Naatu Naatu and best visual effects. The film has already made it to the BAFTA Film Awards longlist for 'film not in English language' category and to the best music (original song) Oscars shortlist.