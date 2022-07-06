Chris Hemsworth's shaggy look revealed in 'Mad Max' spinoff 'Furiosa'

New set photos from the upcoming post-apocalyptic action-adventure film, titled 'Furiosa', have revealed the cool look of Chris Hemsworth's mysterious character.

The actor's character in the film is reportedly called Dementus, who is a villain. The photos are from a break in filming and depict the actor in a very different avatar. He sports a shaggy red beard and a shock of hair.

The film is a spinoff prequel of the 'Mad Max' franchise and brings back George Miller, the director of all the 'Mad Max' films. It is based on the character called Imperator Furiosa, a character in the last film in the franchise, 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.

While Charlize Theron portrayed the role in 'Fury Road', Anya Taylor-Joy will don the role in 'Furiosa'. Miller has penned the script with Nico Lathouris.

'Fury Road', released in 2015, is widely considered to be the best action movie of all time. It was both a commercial and critical hit for the studio Warner Bros.

It scored 97 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller’s post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.”

'Fury Road' was a reboot of the franchise, it had Tom Hardy replacing Mel Gibson in the role of Max Rockatansky. Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson also star.

'Furiosa' will release on May 24, 2024