Charlize Theron champions the cause of vaccine for all, wants countries to share

Hollywood star Charlize Theron is serious about everyone in the world getting COVID vaccination to help curb the spread of the virus that has plagued us all since more than a year now.

The actress has joined the social justice organisation Ford Foundation that wants the World Trade Organisation to agree to a waiver on vaccine patents so that countries of the world can manufacture their own vaccines. This comes after the World Health Organisation announced its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the planet by next year.

Speaking to the BBC, Charlize Theron also questioned some countries' booster programmes, when only 5 per cent of Africa's population has been vaccinated.

Charlize Theron is an Academy Award-winning actor. She also serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which champions the health, education and community support of young people living in Southern Africa.

