Charlie Sheen's request to drop child support pay to Denise Richards granted

'Two And A Half Men' star Charlie Sheen will no longer have to pay his actress ex-wife Denise Richards any child support, reports claim.

The actor's request to stop paying his ex-wife child support for their two daughters--Sami, 17, and Lola, 16--has reportedly been granted. Richards, on the other hand, did not file any documents challenging the ruling.

"Denise didn’t have a falling out with her daughters and she cares about them deeply... (Sami lives with Sheen) and Lola doesn’t live there permanently. She goes back and forth. Lola lives with Denise. When Denise is filming, Lola stays with her dad and sister," a source was quoted as saying by an international news website.

The source then went on to add, "Denise wasn’t at court because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of. The source shares that Sheen filed the paperwork two years ago and "kept pushing the court date. Denise was never served this court date."

According to the same source, Charlie Sheen has allegedly not been paying Richards any child support for at least four years.

Sheen and Richards were married between 2002 to 2006. The actor was also married to Brooke Mueller and the former couple share twin boys Bob and Max together. Sheen also has a daughter Cassandra with Paula Profit.

This latest development comes just a few weeks after Sami had alleged that Richards' home owing to it being an 'abusive household' in a TikTok video. A source had told the same global news website at the time that Sami's accusations had left the actress 'heartbroken'.

The video has now been switched to private mode. In it, could be seen fighting back tears, whle writing, "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…"

"Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she wrote in her second video in which she could be seen sporting a purple-hued hair and flashing the 'peace out' sign.

Sheen previously said in his statement through his representative, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."