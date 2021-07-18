Cannes 2021 Winners List: Who won big, who missed the bus

The 74th edition of Cannes Film Festival—which started on July 6 and wrapped up on July 17—played host to celebrities and fashion enthusiasts from all over the world. This year, a total of 24 films competed for the top prize— Palme d'Or—and other major awards under various categories.



As the curtains fall on this one—Cannes had returned after a delay of one-and-a-half years—let us look at the list of winners:



Palme d'Or: Julia Ducournau for ‘Titane’ (France)



Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for ‘A Hero’ (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for ‘Compartment No.6’ (Finland)



Best Director: Leos Carax ‘Annette’ (France)



Best Actress: Renate Reinsve for ‘Worst Person in the World’ (Norway)



Best Actor: Caleb Landry Jones for ‘Nitram’ (USA)



Best Screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan)



Jury Prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for ‘Ahed's Knee’ (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for ‘Memoria’ (Thailand)



Best First Film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for ‘Murina’ (Croatia)



Best Short Film: Tang Yi for ‘All The Crows In The World’ (Hong Kong)

