Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk mourn Mark Margolis' death: A powerful screen presence!

Bryan Cranston has expressed his heartfelt condolences for the passing of his Breaking Bad co-star, Mark Margolis, who died at the age of 83. Margolis, renowned for his portrayal of Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away on August 3 after a brief illness at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Cranston took to social media to pay tribute to his dear friend and co-star, describing Margolis as a talented actor and a wonderful human being. He fondly recalled Margolis's playful and engaging nature off the set, in contrast to his intimidating and frightening performances on set, particularly in Breaking Bad and Your Honor. Cranston expressed his grief at the loss and thanked Margolis for his friendship and exceptional body of work.

Bryan Cranston's full statement

"I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work," he wrote.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul makers pay tribute

The official Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul accounts on social media also shared their condolences, acknowledging Margolis's immense talent and how he skillfully brought Hector Salamanca to life with his expressive eyes, bell, and minimal words, making him an unforgettable character in television history.

"We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed," read a social media post from the shows' official accounts.

Bob Odenkirk pays tribute

"A powerful screen presence! Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when “Action” was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family," wrote Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk.

