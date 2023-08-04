Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame actor, passes away at 83

Mark Margolis, the American actor popular for his compelling performance in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away at the age of 83.

The actor, who once described himself as a "journeyman actor", reportedly died on Thursday (August 3) at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness. His wife and son were at his bedside.

Margolis earned praise for portraying Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2012 for his performance in Breaking Bad.

He also appeared in Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Wrestler, and Oz and played parts in more than 60 films in his career spanning five decades.

We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/gVt8IzxgPw — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) August 4, 2023 ×

We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who - with his eyes, a bell, and very few words - turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/XJ1yagO8Z3 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 4, 2023 ×

During an interview with Time in 2013, he talked about a fan-favourite character Don Hector "Tio" Salamanca. He told the magazine that "it was a marvelous creature! The fact that he didn't have any words was not an issue for me"

"I was delighted not to have to learn any lines. I mean, I had to know what was going on, I had to my cues, but the fact that I didn't have to master lines was great. I got to fly out to New Mexico and not worry about memorising anything." he had added.

