Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake's 'Cry Me A River' video turned her into villain who broke his heart

Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman in Me has caught everyone’s attention. A couple of days back, Britney revealed that she got pregnant with Justin Timberlake when the two started dating and had to abort the child since he wasn’t ready to be a father. Now, the pop star writes that Justin’s 2002 music video “Cry Me A River” turned her into a villain. In her memoir, she writes that the song “Cry Me A River” (which was a massive hit back then) turned her into a “harlot” as people thought it was about her and that she had broken his heart by cheating on him.

The music video featured Justin Timberlake crying over his girlfriend who cheats on him. The song was the second single from Justin’s solo album Justified. The song was reportedly inspired by his relationship and breakup with Britney Spears.

The two pop icons started dating in 1999 when Britney Spears was 17 years old and Justin Timberlake was 18. The two separated in 2002. Soon after the song was released, Britney writes, that the mainstream media pinned her as the unfaithful girlfriend in the video that looked strikingly similar to her.

In her memoir, Spears describes the video as “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.” She writes that the media attention because of the music video’s release turned her into a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” when in reality she was “comatose in Louisiana” nursing a broken heart and Timberlake was “happily running around Hollywood.” Also read: Britney Spears says Justin Timberlake cheated on her with 'another celebrity'

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, is available for pre-order and goes on sale October 24.

