I was out of my mind: Britney Spears on her 2007 public breakdown after she shaved her head

Britney Spears's new memoir, The Woman in Me, throws some light on the pop star's life, relationships, and public meltdowns that have dominated headlines for years. After addressing her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Spears has reflected on the very famous public breakdown when she shaved her head and hit a photographer's car with an umbrella.

Recalling the famous incident, Spears wrote that she was going through a lot back then and, ''didn't even know how to take care of" herself.

In the book, Britney writes, "With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom."

She added, "Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it, over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself."The singer has also mentioned in the book that she was ''out of the mind with grief" after her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, died of ovarian cancer in 2007, reports People.

"I am willing to admit that in the throes of severe postpartum depression, abandonment by my husband, the torture of being separated from my two babies, the death of my adored aunt Sandra, and the constant drumbeat of pressure from paparazzi, I’d begin to think in some ways like a child," Spears writes in her memoir.

After a series of public breakdowns, Britney was put under conservatorship by a court order in 2008 under her father, who was given the power to make all her decisions, from financial to personal.

Addressing her conservatorship, Britney wrote, “Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over.”

She added, “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

While under conservatorship, Britney released four successful albums and headlined Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, but despite all, Britney said, her ''heart wasn’t in.''

“I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore. As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point,” she writes. “Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself."

Spears continues, "I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick… Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”

