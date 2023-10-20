Ed Sheeran is coming back to India to perform for the third time

Ed Sheeran is coming to India! The 32-year-old will be returning to the country for the third time. Sheeran will be performing in Mumbai as a part of his The Mathematics Asia Tour on March 16, 2024.



The Mumbai show is going to be the grand finale of Sheeran's concert, which will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The general sale of tickets for Sheeran's concert, which will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, is slated to go live on October 27, 2023, with pre-sales of the tickets supposed to go live on October 25.



This will be the singer's third visit to Mumbai and India, having previously graced the stage in 2015 and 2017.



India witnessed a slew of international artists performing in the country in 2023. The Strokes, Jackson Wang, and The Backstreet Boys have all performed this year in the country in various cities including Mumbai. The Irish pop group Westlife is also scheduled to perform in November 2023.



Sheeran will be performing in Asia for the first time since 2019. He has had a long tour across Europe last year.