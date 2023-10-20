Britney Spears accuses her father of using her image for 'cash flow'

Britney Spears, 41, has made painful revelations about her tumultuous past and the stifling control of her father, Jamie Spears, in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The book is set to be released on October 24 and promises a candid look into the life of one of pop music's most iconic figures.

In her memoir, Britney reflects on the years of her conservatorship, which began in 2008 amid personal struggles. She discloses how she was deemed "too sick to choose my own boyfriend and yet somehow healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows, and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week".

Britney shares that, at the inception of the conservatorship, she began to believe that her father saw her as nothing more than a means to "help their cash flow." She claims that her father told her, "I’m Britney Spears now," signifying his control over her life and career.

Jamie Spears' alleged body-shaming of his daughter is another heartbreaking revelation in the memoir. Britney writes about her transformation during the conservatorship, stating that she "went from partying a lot to being a total monk."

She further describes the extent of control imposed upon her, with security guards overseeing her medication intake and placing parental controls on her iPhone. Every aspect of her life was scrutinised and controlled.

The Woman in Me is being released nearly two years after Britney was released from her court-ordered conservatorship, which had dominated her life for 13 years. The conservatorship came to an end in November 2021 following Britney's impassioned testimony in court in June 2021.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, Britney's memoir will unveil her "incredible journey" and the "strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history." It aims to shed light on the enduring power of music and love, emphasizing the significance of a woman sharing her own story on her own terms.

