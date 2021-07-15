Britney Spears gets emotional as judge allows her to get new lawyer

Britney Spears got a major relief in her ongoing conservatorship tussle with father Jamie as she was granted permission to hire a new lawyer. She used the popular social media phrase “free Britney” as she posted a happy note: “Coming along, folks … coming along !!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!”

Britney Spears was given the green light to hire Mathew Rosengart from firm Greenberg Traurig, in a hearing before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

During the hearing, her new lawyer, Rosengart said, “This is not working. We know that. The goal is to end the conservatorship. We have questions if this was even the proper forum back in 2008.” Britney Spears makes her first statement since testimony: I apologise for pretending like I’ve been okay

He argued that the singer’s father should voluntarily leave his role as conservator of her estate. “We will be filing as quickly as possible to get Mr. Spears removed from the conservatorship,” Rosengart said. “If he loves his daughter it is time to step aside and move on so she can have her life back.”

An emotional Britney Spears wrote in her Instagram message, “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney.”

Under the controversial conservatorship, Britney Spears is said to not be allowed to remove her own IUD to start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Also, her father controls all her finances as she revealed she feels stifled in an emotional post last month. Madonna calls Britney Spears' conservatorship a 'violation of human rights'